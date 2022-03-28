NCIS season 19 episode 18 return date: Prepare for ‘Last Dance’

After tonight’s new episode it only makes sense to wonder the NCIS season 19 episode 18 return date. You may have heard that a hiatus is coming!

Yet, none of this serves to answer the next question: Just how long is this hiatus going to last? Are we going to see the show off the air for a good while? CBS currently has a repeat scheduled for Monday, April 4 and after that, the CMT Awards are currently set to be simulcast on the 11th. (The network used to not broadcast these, but that was back when they were the TV home of the ACM Awards; times have changed.)

New NCIS video! Be sure to take a look below to see our most-recent episode review. Also, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube as you watch — we are your source for reviews and all sorts of other coverage pertaining to the series.

As of right now, CBS is poised to air season 19 episode 18 (titled “Starting Over”) on Monday, April 18 — there isn’t a lot of other information available about it as of this writing, but don’t be surprised if the remaining episodes air in succession. There are four more left in the season and if they air one right after the next, this would set the stage for a finale on May 9.

What we hope to see for the rest of the season are some more opportunities to get to know the team better, but then also a larger, more substantial case! Remember for a moment here that we had that “Raven” Big Bad introduced during “The Helpers” earlier this season. Wouldn’t it be nice to pay that off down the road? We certainly think so.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What are you most hoping to see entering NCIS season 19 episode 18?

Be sure to let us know all of your thoughts and predictions in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming over the rest of the season. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







