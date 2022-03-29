The Good Doctor season 5 episode 13 spoilers: A look to ‘Growing Pains’

The Good Doctor season 5 episode 13 is set to come on ABC next week, and the first thing to say here is the title: “Growing Pains.” This is another episode that could be stuffed full of interesting medical drama, whether it be the strange cases or controversial surgeries.

Beyond just that, it is an episode that could feature a pretty-darn important medical milestone for Morgan and Park. What is it? Well, it could impact their future in some shape or form.

Below, you can check out the full The Good Doctor season 5 episode 13 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

“Growing Pains” – While Drs. Lim, Murphy and Wolke help a teenage “biohacker” whose self- experiments begin to compromise his health, Drs. Morgan, Park, Jordan and Glassman treat a young woman who wants a controversial surgery to treat her depression and chronic pain. Additionally, Dr. Reznick looks to take the next step in her relationship with Dr. Park on all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, APRIL 4 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

By the end of this episode, we’re sure that certain stories will progress, and we could even have a few surprises as we get closer to the end of the season! Above all else, we’re just glad that we’re on the other side of the Salen era and the show can focus more on some of the stuff it’s always excelled at. Think in terms of emotional cases and great plots featuring all of the supporting characters.

Of course, relationship-wise we’re still hoping for a lot of great stuff ahead for Shaun and Lea — just think about everything the writers could be sending our way before the season wraps itself up!

