NCIS season 19 episode 17: Who is Kasie Hines’ new girlfriend Piper?

Does Kasie Hines have a girlfriend on NCIS? On tonight’s new episode, we had a chance to see her with someone in Piper. She said that the relationship was still early, but the idea of it in itself is pretty groundbreaking.

To date, NCIS has not spent a lot of time addressing Kasie’s sexuality, and while other versions of the show have had representation from the LGBTQ+ community, it has been lesser on the flagship over the years. While it was just a small moment on tonight’s new episode, it is something that could play an interesting role on the show moving forward.

New NCIS video! Be sure to take a look below to see our most-recent take on the show. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube as you watch — we’ll have more reviews coming the rest of the season!

So who is Piper? If you’re an eagle-eyed viewer who pays close attention to past episodes, you may have very much recognized her. The character (played by Tess Aubert) works in the robotics lab and you previously saw her back in the episode “All Hands.” Her and Kasie having some sort of connection makes sense; they have a few things in common, and while they don’t work in the same department, they have enough proximity with each other that they can spend time together on a somewhat-regular basis.

It is a little bit early still to know where this relationship is going, but hopefully, this is something we see addressed again down the road! We know that NCIS does not often focus on the personal lives of some of the agents, but it’s pretty fun when they do decide to explore some of this stuff.

Related – Check out more news on NCIS, including more information on what lies ahead

What did you think about NCIS season 19 episode 17, including the inclusion of Kasie’s potential girlfriend?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for other updates on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







