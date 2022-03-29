Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 10 (finale): A longer run time?

There are two episodes left on Power Book IV: Force season 1, and, unfortunately, we’ll be waiting a little while to see what’s next. Episode 9 is not slated to air until Sunday, April 10, and that means the finale will be coming your way on April 17.

So while this news may be a bit of a bummer, there is something good that we have to share within: The finale may run a little bit long!

According to a report from TV Guide, the title for the finale is “Family Business” and it is going to run a solid 68 minutes. Note that some of this could include credits, but it is far longer than most of the other episodes this season. This should allow the writers an opportunity to tie up a number of loose ends, and hopefully do something else to get us excited about a season 2. We wouldn’t be shocked if there’s a cliffhanger, just because this show is the sort to generate conversations!

Hopefully, we’re going to be getting a little bit more information on episode 10 when we get a little closer to it airing. We still have to get to episode 9 first! Given what just happened with the death of Gloria, we know that there is potential for a LOT of different twists. It’s absolutely possible that another character or two could die before things wrap up.

