The Bachelorette spoilers: Gabby and Rachel’s first night! (photo)

It’s true that we are still more than three months away from The Bachelorette airing on ABC; yet, we do have a peek into the very first night at the mansion!

For those who don’t know, the new co-leads in Gabby and Rachel started production on their journey over the weekend. They are the first stars of the franchise to ever do a full season together, or at least that seems to be the plan. The producers have not been altogether forthcoming about how this will work, save for some comments claiming that the goal here is not to pin the two friends against one another. What if they’re both into the same guy? We’re still confused about some of the finer details, but they may be explained further as we get closer to the premiere.

Obviously, ABC is going to stake a lot on this particular season. We don’t think the longer-than-usual break is any coincidence here; the network is probably aware of some Bachelor Nation burnout so they could be looking to give the show a whole new energy. There has already been a lot of change over the past twelve months from the exit of Chris Harrison to the hiring of Jesse Palmer. Also, the show is just starting to get back into the world again after the pandemic.

The one thing that we know this season will have going for it is two very likable, capable stars at the center. Let’s just hope that there is romance waiting at the end of the road for each of them, and it makes the drama from Clayton’s season worthwhile.

