9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 13 return date at Fox

After what you see tonight, it only makes sense to want the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 13 return date. We’re happy to help with that! We’ve got more insight on when the show is back and, beyond just that, where things are going to go from here.

Without further ado, we should go ahead and start things off with the bad news: There is no new episode next week. why is that? Just like with the flagship 9-1-1, the series is going off the air to avoid competition from the college basketball national title game. The plan for now is for it to return on Monday, April 11 with a story titled “Riddle of the Sphynx.” This is one that will have another dramatic rescue but beyond just that, some other personal stuff for Owen and Catherine.

For a few more details now, go ahead and check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 13 synopsis below:

The members of the 126 race to find, and then save, a mystery victim in a car crash. Meanwhile, Owen faces a crisis in his relationship with Catherine. Tommy goes on a first date and Carlos is surprised when he meets T.K.’s AA sponsor in the all-new “Riddle of the Sphynx” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, April 11 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-313) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Will the story with Catherine have a certain end point to it? Of course we’re concerned about that; it’s hard not to be! Just remember for a moment here that Amy Acker is only a guest star and just on the basis of that alone, it’s fair to speculate that we’ll be getting to the end of her story at some point before too long — unless, of course, the writers have tricks up their sleeves.

