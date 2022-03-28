Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Season 5 episode 12 preview

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ll do our best to answer that question — and while we’re at it, take a larger look at what the future holds.

The first thing that we do want to do ahead and do here is celebrate the good news that yes, there is more of the Freddie Highmore series coming! “Dry Spell” is coming in just a matter of hours, and the promo below offers up at least some sense of what the story is going to be about. You’re going to see Shaun and Lea going through quite a bit as they haven’t been intimate for a certain stretch. What can be done to reignite the spark? It feels like this could be one of the funnier storylines we’ve seen for the two in some time, though it could eventually move into some meaningful places. There’s a lot we have to learn about these characters and beyond just that, a lot of interesting stuff that we’ll see unfold in terms of medical drama, as well. The show isn’t shying away from some notable cases here!

Below, you can check out the full The Good Doctor season 5 episode 12 synopsis with some more insight as to what lies ahead:

“Dry Spell” – Drs. Lim, Park and Wolke treat a woman with Valley fever and discover a secret she has been hiding from her fiancé. Meanwhile, Drs. Murphy, Allen and Andrews treat a 45-year-old virgin and help her make a big decision about her life on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MARCH 28 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DS) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Rest assured that there’s also another episode coming one week from today. There’s a lot of good stuff still to come on The Good Doctor, so have no fear in regards to that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 5 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some more updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







