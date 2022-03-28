Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 episode 18 return date at CBS

Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn the Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 episode 18 return date? Do you want a much better sense of what’s to come?

The first order of business here is sharing where the sitcom is going to sit in the schedule ahead. The bad news is that there is no new episode coming next week. Meanwhile, there’s also no new episode coming the week after. You’re going to be stuck waiting until Monday, April 18 for new episodes — blame college basketball and the CMT Awards over the next two weeks as the reason for it.

Because we are still so far out, CBS isn’t in all that much of a hurry to share what’s next for Bob Hearts Abishola. As a matter of fact, the only thing that is 100% confirmed right now is that “Greasy Underdog” is the title for the next new episode. It’s fair to estimate that there are a handful of stories to come and in those, we’ll get updates on a handful of different characters. We already know that there is a season 4 renewal at the network, so that’s not something you have to worry about. Instead, you can just sit back, relax, and enjoy everything that is coming up the rest of the way.

So when are we going to have more details about the next new episode? Probably at some point over the next week or two. There’s going to be a lot of exciting stuff ahead through the end of the season most likely but for now, we’ll just have to use our imagination as to what some of these stories are going to be.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bob Hearts Abishola right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 episode 18?

Is there anything in particular you’re looking for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







