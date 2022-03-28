Blue Bloods season 12 finale spoilers: How many storylines will we get?

As we await the return of Blue Bloods season 12 a little bit later on this week, why not take a further look at the finale? We know that it’s coming at some point over the next couple of months, just as we know there will be some big stuff within! We don’t know yet if this is meant to be the season or series finale and either way, the writers certainly want it to be satisfying.

So how many storylines are going to be crammed into this episode? We know that the easy answer here is that you’ll probably get a Danny/Baez one, a Frank story, something for Erin and Anthony, and then also a plot for Jamie and Eddie. This is loosely how the show works, though we’ve seen some deviation this season already. Yet, remember that last season’s finale was a two-hour event that told largely one story in a number of different ways; it was a little non-traditional for the show and that’s what made it exciting.

For the sake of the finale this year, though, it seems like the show is taking a slightly more conventional approach. In the comments on a recent Instagram post, executive producer / finale writer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor noted that there are going to be four storylines in the finale. They could be linked in some way, but this feels like the show is sticking to something that works to tie up season 12.

How could this season end? We wouldn’t be surprised if Erin is thinking more about her career future, while Eddie contemplates a slightly different path within the NYPD. It’d be fun to get a nice mixture of personal and career revelations, given that this show often does a good job of balancing out both.

How do you think that Blue Bloods season 12 should wrap up?

Do you think that Blue Bloods season 12 should wrap up?

Do you think there's any chance at all that we'll have a cliffhanger, something else a little atypical for this show?

