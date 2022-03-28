Doctor Who – ‘Legend of the Sea Devils’ special air date, new details!

We know that “Legend of the Sea Devils” is going to be an incredibly important chapter in the story of Doctor Who. After all, this is the second of three specials slated to air this year! It is also the penultimate episode featuring Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor, with the finale and/or the regeneration slated to happen a little bit later this year.

Today, the folks at the BBC have revealed a number of other details about the big event! So where do we start? Let’s begin with the premiere date: The special is set to air on Easter Sunday (Sunday, April 17). You can get further evidence of that in the art above.

Below, you can see the full synopsis for “Legend of the Sea Devils” below — there’s a lot to look forward to here!

In a swashbuckling special adventure, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) come face to fin with one of the Doctor’s oldest adversaries: the Sea Devils. Why has legendary pirate queen Madam Ching come searching for a lost treasure? What terrifying forces lurk beneath the oceans of the nineteenth century? And did Yaz really have to dress Dan up as a pirate?

Just from reading this alone, it’s abundantly clear that this special is going to be a lot of fun! Anytime you get pirates on some level, there’s going to be a lot of adventure and interesting character development.

Of course, we are also very-much curious what’s going to happen in terms of Yaz’s feelings for The Doctor. In the first special earlier this year, there was the most direct acknowledgment of them that we’ve seen so far. With Jodie’s time running out as the lead, doesn’t it make sense for this to play some sort of role in the upcoming stories?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who right now, including other details on what lies ahead

What do you want to see on this Doctor Who – “Legend of the Sea Devils” special?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







