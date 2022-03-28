Is The Gilded Age new tonight on HBO? Are we about to be diving back into the world of George Russell and so many other memorable characters?

In a way, it makes sense for there to be a new episode on the network later tonight, especially given that last week was season 1 episode 9. However, it just so turns out that this was the finale! For some reason, the network only had nine episodes (a really unusual number), and it was just how many stories the first season dictated.

Here’s the good news: We do know that more stories are coming a little bit later down the road. The Gilded Age has been renewed, and it is largely a question at this point as to when the show will be coming back on the air. Nothing is confirmed as of yet there. We know that writer/executive producer Julian Fellowes is a busy man, in between his next Downton Abbey film and also the high level of time and care he puts into these scripts. We also know that the cast of this show has some other projects they’re also working on. How that impacts some of the upcoming shooting schedule very much remains to be seen.)

What we’re trying to say is that it could be some time before a season 2 comes on the air. We’d love for it to be in 2023, but a certain degree of patience may be required here. It’s important to remember that it took several years for the first season to get the green light in the first place; on the basis of that alone, we’re going to have to be patient for a good while to see what’s coming up next.

