Outlander season 6 episode 5 spoilers: Jamie and Claire’s key choices

When Outlander season 6 episode 5 airs on Starz next weekend, it appears as though the story is focusing in once more on Jamie and Claire. The same goes for the onset of the Revolutionary War.

To get a few early details about this episode titled “Give Me Liberty,” go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

Claire and Jamie experience the rising tensions in the colonies first-hand when they attend a Loyalist event in Wilmington in honor of the Scottish heroine, Flora MacDonald.

All of this has obviously been a long time coming; from the start of the season, it’s been abundantly clear that we were building to a point where some of the drama with the colonies would come to a head; it’s been mostly a matter of getting there. We know there could be arguments that the show has taken too much time on the buildup to the Revolution but personally, we have no issue with that. The same goes for the source material. The idea here is to show that the war did not begin at the drop of the hat; it was a process, and something that had a number of different moving parts and wavering loyalties. It’s not a decision that many took lightly, and of course we know how it ends.

For Jamie and Claire, we don’t see this as a situation where they wonder who to support. Instead, this is a situation more focused on when is the right time to act. They have to do what’s right in terms of their own safety; even if they know how the conflict ends, that does not necessarily mean that they’re going to make it to the other side. There are a lot of things here that take time in order to figure out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Outlander season 6 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







