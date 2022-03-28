SWAT season 5 episode 16 return date: Prepare for ‘The Fugitive’

Do you want to know the SWAT season 5 episode 16 return date following the events of tonight’s installment? Want to know more about it?

We should start here by noting that, first and foremost, we’re just excited about the fact that there’s still more to come this season. Alas, we are going to be waiting for a little while to see it. The next new episode is currently set for Sunday, April 10, and it carries with it the title of “The Fugitive.”

So why the wait? It’s for one simple reason: The Grammys. The presence of the music awards show is going to be delaying much of what you see on CBS next week, so it’s going to take some patience until we get to the other side of it. There are no further details available about this episode right now, but it’s our hope that a little more insight will be coming up soon.

There is also one other thing to wonder about at the moment, and it’s pretty simple: Is there going to be a season 6? Is that something to realistically have hope for? We’re cautiously optimistic that this is something we’ll be able to see, but the ball is really going to be in CBS’ court as they figure this out. Just know that we’re at the time of the year when the network starts to make a number of these decisions; so why not go ahead and make one here?

One of the things that SWAT has going for it at this point is pretty simple: A real mastery at finding a way to overcome adversity. No matter when the show comes on the air (and it’s changed timeslots a lot), it has delivered!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

