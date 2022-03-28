1883 season 2: What will be the purpose, tie to 1932 prequel?

the event that you did not know already, there are more episodes of 1883 coming — even if they are not necessarily a season 2.

At this point, it doesn’t matter how these episodes are presented down the road — just be happy that they are coming! Personally, we do have an idea as to what Paramount+ is going to do with these extra episodes, which were apparently not a part of the original plan from executive producer Taylor Sheridan.

We know at this point that there’s another prequel coming in the form of 1932, which is going to feature a different part of the Dutton family and their history. Of course, we are very much excited to see some of that play out, but how is this going to be properly set up? This is what we envision the rest of 1883 will be trying to do.

It’s easy to argue that the end of season 1 offered up closure for several of the main characters. James and Margaret Dutton, for example, found their future home at the tragic site of Elsa’s death. Meanwhile, Shea and Thomas made it out west and we’re not sure that those two will even be a focus of things at all moving forward. We foresee more the rest of 1883 being a way to set the stage for the ranch’s future, and maybe even introduce a character or two who could still be alive in 1932 when the new show takes place.

What we’ve seen already is a real effort from Sheridan to build a big, continuous universe where all of the shows work into each other and there are thematic connections left and right. At this point, we tend to think we’re going to be seeing more of that than ever before as things continue to expand. It’d almost be a surprise if that doesn’t come to pass.

What sort of purpose do you think an 1883 season 2 could serve?

