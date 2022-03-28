Riverdale season 6 episode 8 spoilers: The ‘worst town in America’?

There is a lot of stuff coming on Riverdale season 6 episode 8 next week, but we love that the story is starting off with something simple. After all, we’re talking here about Archie trying to prove that Riverdale is a not-so-terrible place to live!

Sure, it’s got its fair share of problems, whether it be all the murder, drama, teenage angst, and of course a new mystery every few weeks — but there’s there some good things there as well? Over the course of this particular episode, you’re going to see Archie do whatever he can to counter an article saying some not-so-nice things about the place. Of course, some of these comments could be justified based on everything else that is going on in the town.

Is this story going to be chaotic? Absolutely, and we have a feeling there are going to be a few different surprises sprinkled in throughout. Take a look at the full Riverdale season 6 episode 8 synopsis if you want a better sense now of what lies ahead:

THE WORST TOWN IN AMERICA – After learning that Percival Pickens (guest star Chris O’Shea) is behind a blistering article calling Riverdale the worst town in America, Archie (KJ Apa) comes up with a plan to prove him wrong. Meanwhile, after the Town Council goes after their casino, Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) decide they’re going to do everything on the up-and-up moving forward. Finally, Britta (guest star Kyra Leroux) makes a risky move to help Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch). Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Brian E. Paterson (#608). Original airdate 4/3/2022.

