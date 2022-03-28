Billions season 6 episode 11 spoilers: Mike Prince’s succession plan

Given that next week’s Billions season 6 episode 11 carries with it the title of “Succession,” you can’t be surprised with the upcoming story!

Is Mike Prince out to play some mind-games with some members of his team? Or, is there some other motive that he has for what’s going on? Basically, he’s going to tell Philip and Taylor that they are both in consideration and, as you would imagine, this is the sort of thing that will instantly pit the two against each other. You can’t be all that shocked about that, just as we’re not altogether shocked that Prince would do something like this in the first place. We just don’t see him getting out of the game anytime soon, regardless of whatever he says.

Speaking of people who are making moves, it’s pretty clear based on this promo that we’re going to be seeing some more big stuff courtesy of Wendy, who is going to be making a decision that a lot of people frankly aren’t happy with. Meanwhile, Chuck is going to be fighting back as best he can, even still — these final season 6 episodes could be carrying with them some serious “down, but not out” sort of energy.

Whatever happens here, rest assured that it’s probably going to carry right over into the big season finale. This is the sort of show that won’t hold anything back, and nor would we want it to! We know that the sixth season has been polarizing (mostly because of the lack of Axe), but these remaining episodes are a great way to bring everything home and set the stage for some awesome stuff at some point down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Billions right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Billions season 6 episode 11?

Is there any one thing you are hoping for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







