Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, March 27?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Are we going to be seeing the show back after a one-week hiatus?

We know that hiatuses tend to be around with this show here and there throughout the season, and they are ultimately just the cost of doing business. The writers need time to research and prepare all of these main segments; we’ve said it a dozen or so times over the years, but this is not like many other late-night talk shows where something can be cobbled together over the course of a day. Things take time, and ultimately, we’re okay with that if it means the content stays at a high level.

Now, we come bearing the good news: There is a new episode of Last Week Tonight coming in just a matter of hours! The series confirmed as such in a post on Twitter, while also noting that it will be starting at 11:02 p.m. Eastern and is 40 minutes long. Be sure to set your DVR just in case the Oscars are still running at that point!

So what will the show focus on tonight? There are a myriad of different possibilities, but we imagine that the situation in Eastern Europe will continue to take center stage. Beyond just that, we have a feeling that we’ll hear more about President Biden’s policy decisions and also some recent Supreme Court confirmation hearings, which of course generated headlines over the past few days.

For those wondering, Game Theory with Bomani Jones is going to be coming immediately after the fact. If you love sports and/or sports-adjacent topics, we do think it’s a worthwhile watch. It’s only gotten stronger through the first two episodes!

What do you most want to see on the next Last Week Tonight with John Oliver episode?

Is there anything you want to see covered?

Tonight’s show starts at 11:02pm, and is 40 minutes long! Which may not mean a lot to you, but honestly? We respect that. TV isn’t everything. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) March 27, 2022

