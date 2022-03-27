Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC, or delayed by Academy Awards?

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC — or, are we seeing this broadcast pushed back thanks to the presence of the Oscars on the air? If you are wondering about that, we’re happy to help, and also happy to share more insight on what IS coming up next.

The first thing that we really should do here, though, is be the bearer of bad news: There is no new episode coming later tonight. The Oscars are set to be at least a three-hour event, and there is no guarantee that they’re even over at 11:00 p.m. Eastern! There’s just no room for the Nathan Fillion drama on the air tonight; ABC is planning to air a new American Idol after the Oscars and even with that, we wonder when it will start or how long people will be staying up to check it out. It may be for the best that The Rookie is on hold until April 3 — though even with that, we should tell you in advance that this is up against the Grammys. Be sure to set your DVRs if you are not watching live!

Just in case you have not heard too much about this particular episode yet, go ahead and check out The Rookie season 4 episode 17 synopsis; that should very much help to set the stage and give you something to anticipate:

“Coding” – Officer John Nolan and the team feel they must negotiate with a distraught man who is holding a hospital hostage to ensure his wife receives a lifesaving surgery on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, APRIL 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 4 episode 17 when it returns?

Are you bummed that there is no new episode on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: ABC.)

