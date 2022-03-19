The Rookie season 4 episode 17 video: Once Upon a Time alum to appear

The bad news about The Rookie season 4 episode 17 is that you’ll be waiting a while to see it come on the air. The good news, however, is that there’s a familiar face at the center of the story! We just wish that he was up to some slightly-less nefarious things.

As the video below confirms, Once Upon a Time alum Raphael Sbarge (who we also know from voicing Kaidan in the Mass Effect video-game series) is going to be appearing in this episode as a man who has hacked a local hospital. Why? He is desperate to ensure that his wife gets a heart transplant and if she doesn’t, many of the other patients could suffer. Nolan and some other officers do their best to convince him to stop, but he makes it clear that he doesn’t care at all about what happens to him. Meanwhile, the wife appears to be no help, largely because she does not want to die.

Just on the basis of all of this alone we’re building up for an episode that is stuffed full of moral dilemmas from start to finish. This is not an easy situation to handle, and while you would assume that someone out there could restore the hospital’s systems, that takes time. In the process of doing this, there’s a chance that something bad could happen to a number of the other patients who are around. This is a difficult trade-off and we’re excited to see how the story bobs and weaves from here on out.

Odds are, this episode will be as intense as humanly possible, and it’s going to lead to some other big stuff down the road. Remember that at some point moving forward, we’re going to see the backdoor pilot for a spin-off show!

