Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS, or is this one of many shows being taken off the air by the Academy Awards? Given that we’ve seen networks in the past do what they can to avoid the awards show, we understand any and all confusion that is out there.

Luckily, we do have some good news to share within this piece! If you don’t care about the glitz and glamor of the Hollywood awards show tonight, note that there are two NCIS: LA episodes airing on the network, starting at a special time in 8:00 p.m. Eastern. (The Equalizer is not airing tonight, and that opens up some room on the schedule.) These episodes are coming before a brief one-week hiatus, so hopefully they do a good job of fulfilling your craving for the time being. There are returning guest stars like Bill Goldberg turning up in these episodes, and you will also get more info on the long-term Callen deep-fake story that has been going on for most of the season.

If you want a few more pieces of info on what lies ahead, we suggest you check out the synopses below.

Season 13 episode 13, “Bonafides” – When DOJ Agent Lance Hamilton’s partner is killed, Sam dons his previous undercover persona of “Switch” to find the culprit. Also, Kensi, Deeks, Roundtree and Kilbride work to catch an aerospace engineer who stole classified Navy schematics, on the first of back-to-back episodes of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, at a special time, Sunday, March 27 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 13 episode 14, “Pandora’s Box” – NCIS investigates the robbery of a high-end arts storage by going undercover as potential buyers on the black market, to find who is behind the stolen items, on the second of back-to-back episodes of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The episode was directed by series star Daniela Ruah.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates right now when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 moving forward?

Are you glad that we’re getting a double-dose of new episodes tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







