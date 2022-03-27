The Blacklist season 9 episode 14: What is Reddington waiting for?

Are we entering The Blacklist season 9 episode 14 in a fairly strange place? We think we can say pretty wholeheartedly that the answer to this is “yes.” There’s still a lot of loose ends that need to be tied up, and we also understand frustrations from a certain part of the fandom.

Why? Most of this past episode was spent watching characters spin their wheels. Reddington spent most of the hour with Cassandra trying to understand what really happened with his old friend Barney. He didn’t get closer at all to understanding the tracker or who planted it on Liz!

We would understand if James Spader’s character is somewhat frustrated at the moment, and that is largely because he is dealing with matters somewhat out of his control. He needs to get more information from Aram and the Task Force on it before he can move forward; he’s really trusted them with this information and at the moment, they are more preoccupied dealing with robots who are going around and killing people. (Seriously, how absurd was that episode? One of the weirdest ones ever…)

Ultimately, there could be another distraction coming Friday as someone close to Cynthia Panabaker is kidnapped; yet, we’re also hearing from the synopsis that Reddington will keep digging for answers. There’s going to be at least something tied to the Liz mystery coming up, so this storyline is not being abandoned at all.

