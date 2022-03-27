Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale!

Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 9 is coming to Starz next month, and you better believe that things are going to be crazy!

So what’s the first thing to know entering this episode? It’s mostly a reminder of where it stands in the order. This is the penultimate episode this season and once we get on the other side of it, we’re going to be left with nothing more than an epic finale. Even though we know there is a season 2 coming to Starz down the road, that is not stopping us from bracing ourselves for pretty much anything and everything here.

What is going to happen at the start of this episode? First and foremost, it’s the aftermath of Gloria’s death. We’re talking here about someone who Vic loved, and also someone he was willing to do anything for — that includes leave the Flynn family behind for good. That could be changing now, and in the promo for this upcoming episode (airing in two weeks), Walter said to prepare for war.

Are there some significant forces in Chicago at this point? Absolutely. That includes the Serbian mob, who clearly have an ax to grind with Walter and his people, but also the presence of Cousin Buddy and his crew from Gary, Indiana. Jenard’s new idea here is that if he can’t make Dahlia, he’s just going to take it from other people and then sell it as his own. This feels like a short-term solution, but it’s kinda masking a longer problem here. If he kills everyone, then he won’t have anyone to supply him! We’re sure he’s aware of this, but this is a “one step at a time” sort of thing that he is dealing with here.

