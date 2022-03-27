Is Camille Cottin leaving Killing Eve following the events of season 4 episode 6? Have we reached the end of the road for her character of Helene?

When you think about it, it was probably only a matter of time before she kicked the bucket. Whether you are talking here about Eve, Villanelle, or Carolyn, you are nonetheless talking about three different women who all have a pretty unified goal here of trying to cause as much chaos as humanly possible within the Twelve. They want to destroy it, and Helene is just about as important a figure within the group as we’re aware of at this point.

The death of Helene in this episode came in a way that made absolute sense: After all, Villanelle, while trying to get more information on her own mission, ended up hearing Helene talk about kissing Eve and sharing a bath with her. We already know how she felt about Helene and this cemented things further. The fight scene between the two was thoroughly entertaining and in the end, Jodie Comer’s character killed her. She is done.

Can the Twelve recover from this? Maybe, but there were a lot of losses for them in this episode across the board. Remember that we also saw the end of the road in here for Lars, and that came at the hands of Eve — who is really starting to become more and more uncaring to anyone other than herself and her own goals.

Are you shocked that Camille Cottin and Helene are now seemingly done with Killing Eve?

