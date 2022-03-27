Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? Are we inching closer to the premiere at a pretty rapid face?

If you are watching the marathon of season 4 today on the network, then you obviously could be eager for premiere-date news or some other great stuff. Unfortunately, though, there is no new episode tonight, and there won’t be one for a few more months at least. Filming for season 5 hasn’t even started yet! We’re sure that some more information will be coming out soon, though, and that’s something we are definitely stoked to get more about.

The first order of business story-wise for the new season is going to be figuring out what in the world to do with John Dutton. Is he still running for Governor? That’s a decision that he made close to the end of this past season, but we also know that he made it rather reluctantly. With Beth finding out about Jamie killing his father, we wouldn’t be shocked at all if we’re gearing up for a situation where she tries to blackmail him into being a puppet-Governor down the road, where John still gets to work at the ranch and impose his will via his son.

Elsewhere, we imagine that we’ll see more of Jimmy contemplating his future. We know that he and Emily both have a role to play in season 5 … but will it be at the Yellowstone? We tend to think that at least part of it is going to be there, largely because otherwise, we’re looking at a situation here where there will be separate storylines basically for the whole season.

Early indications suggest that season 5 is going to start airing in the summer — we’ll just have to see if that lasts.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5, whether it be for John Dutton and some of the folks at the bunkhouse?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once we do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







