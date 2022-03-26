The Good Doctor season 5 episode 13 spoilers: Morgan, Park’s big step

Is The Good Doctor season 5 episode 13 going to take a giant leap forward for Morgan and Park? We’ve spent so much time lately talking about Shaun and Lea, so why not mix things up and shift gears for a moment? These two are very-much important to the series in its current form, and what we’ve loved about this relationship is that they challenge each other in unique ways. They are very different people and yet, they also have just enough in common to make things work.

This upcoming episode, titled “Growing Pains,” is going to feature at least one big milestone for the two. While the nature of this is not entirely clear, the full The Good Doctor season 5 episode 13 synopsis below gives us a better sense of it now:

“Growing Pains” – While Drs. Lim, Murphy and Wolke help a teenage “biohacker” whose self- experiments begin to compromise his health, Drs. Morgan, Park, Jordan and Glassman treat a young woman who wants a controversial surgery to treat her depression and chronic pain. Additionally, Dr. Reznick looks to take the next step in her relationship with Dr. Park on all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, APRIL 4 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

So what could this commitment be? There are a lot of different directions the story could go, but one thing we’re excited about right now is the oh-so-simple fact that she seems to be the one pushing for the next step. We know that for a while, she had such a hard time being vulnerable at all; it is Park, at least to some extent, that has helped her to get to this place.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 5 episode 13?

Where do you think things are going to unfold when it comes to Park and Morgan’s relationship? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After doing that, remember to also come back around. There are more updates of course coming, and we won’t want you to miss those. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







