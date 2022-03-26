9-1-1 season 5 episode 12 promo: Chimney searches for Maddie

9-1-1 season 5 episode 12 is coming your way on Monday, and all signs point to one thing: This is going to be emotional. As a matter of fact, it could prove to be one of the most powerful ones you see all season long.

In the video below, you can get a better sense of what we’re talking about as Jennifer Love Hewitt returns for a spotlight like no other all about her character of Maddie. We know that she left Los Angeles amidst her struggle with postpartum depression; her concern was if she stayed, she would end up hurting her baby. Meanwhile, Chimney has been off looking for her, and within this episode he is going to do everything that he can in order to find her.

Do we anticipate a reunion happening in this episode? Absolutely, but a reunion is not some guarantee that she is actually going to be coming back to LA. This is an extremely serious matter and we don’t really know what she has been going through the past several months. That complicates things further. The best thing that Chimney can do at this point is listen and not make too many assumptions. It’s a situation that very few people can understand.

We are very-much concerned about Maddie’s safety and health, but we 100% want to see her get to the other side. She’s gone through so much in her life already, and we want to see her be able to find happiness at some point.

Related – Get some other updates when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star right now, including details all about that show

Where do you think things are going to go as we move into 9-1-1 season 5 episode 12?

Do you think that Maddie will find her way back to Los Angeles by the end of this episode? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around. This is the #1 way to keep yourself up-to-date on all things related to the show. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







