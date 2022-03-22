9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 12 spoilers: Owen is being stalked!

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 12 is coming onto Fox next week, and we’ve got a scary situation coming up for one Owen Strand. Rob Lowe’s character has faced some pretty dangerous rescues over the past several months, but what he’s facing this time is different. A major issue from his past is coming into play here as a stalker could be hunting him down and putting both his and Catherine’s lives in jeopardy.

What do you do in a situation like this? It’s far from easy, and it’s not something that he can handle like what he does in the field. We just hope this is something that will be resolved by the end of the hour.

So what else is coming? Be sure to check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 12 synopsis with some more information as to what lies ahead:

Owen fears the past is back to haunt him when a stalker targets him and Catherine (guest star Amy Acker). Meanwhile, Tommy and Gillian face consequences when Gillian saves the life of a woman wearing a “Do Not Resuscitate” bracelet in the all-new “Negative Space” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, March 28 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-312) (TV-14 D, L, V)

This is one of those episodes that will, more than likely, present a pretty panoramic look at a lot of different people — who should also note that it’s going to be the last one before at least a brief hiatus. There will be more coming after the fact, and we’re hoping there’s going to be a pretty solid run of episodes leading into May sweeps.

