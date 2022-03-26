The Goldbergs season 10 likely; Wendi McLendon-Covey signs deal

While The Goldbergs season 10 is not 100% official yet at ABC, it does appear as though we’re closer to it happening. Just consider some of the news that we’ve got for you today!

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Wendi McLendon-Covey has signed a new contract that would allow her to continue on as a star and executive producer of the family comedy. This should pave the way for a renewal in the coming weeks, and it also offers the network a little bit more stability. At this point, The Goldbergs is the longest-running comedy on network TV, and with Black-ish ending this year ABC does need another long-term comedy to keep its lineup stable.

We, of course, also give Wendi a ton of credit for offering some stability behind the scenes. To say that this has been a difficult past couple of years for the show is putting it lightly. George Segal passed away last spring, and 2022 has brought the abrupt exit of Jeff Garlin following an internal HR investigation. There has been a lot of turnover, and that has led to a good many challenges when it comes to how to keep the show going.

In potentially getting a season 10, we do think that The Goldbergs has a chance to end more on its own terms, and not allow the exit of Garlin to impact the final stretch run. There’s obviously no guarantee that a season 10 would be the final season, but it feels clear at this point to us that we’re closer to the end of the show than we are the beginning. All of this is, at least, information to keep in mind as we see where things wind down.

