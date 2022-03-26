NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 13, 14 video: Callen’s deep-fake…

Tomorrow night you’re getting a double-dose of NCIS: Los Angeles season 13, with episodes 13 and 14 airing across two hours! It’s a chance to get some exciting cases mixed with personal stories, but then also more on Callen’s deep-fake.

At the moment, it’s clear that this is one of the more troubling stories that Chris O’Donnell’s character is dealing with. It’s becoming increasingly clear that Katya is behind all of this, and the show is on a mission to both stop “Callen” and also stop her before she achieves some of her goals. The problem is pretty clear: The team keeps playing directly into her hands, even if they don’t realize it at first.

The sneak peek below is from “Pandora’s Box,” which is the second episode of this event slated to air at 9:00. What’s going on here? As it turns out, Callen and Fatima are working to respond to an order from a judge … but it’s also one that fake-Callen called in. This is a reminder to the two of them that the deep-fake is only getting more advanced, and also that Katya is trying to lead them down a specific road. It’s one they have to figure out and resolve, but doing so won’t be easy.

How long will this storyline last? It’s a worthy question but for now, we don’t mind taking our time with it. This is a great story for a show like this since it’s realistic enough to be possible in today’s world, and yet also different from what we’ve seen on the show over the years. The last thing we want to see here, after all, is a regurgitation of a lot of the same things we’ve seen over and over again. Even if it’s a little bit bizarre, it stands out from the pack and that should be the goal so many years in.

