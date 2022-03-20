NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 13, 14 spoilers: A two-hour event!

Next week, prepare for something a little bit different with NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 — you’re getting two episodes in one week! Shouldn’t that prove to be exciting? We tend to think so. Over the course of the night you’ll see some very different stories play out, and there’s a lot to be excited about from top to bottom here! Think in terms of a guest role from Bill Goldberg, more great stuff for Kensi and Deeks, and hopefully more surprises for G. Callen as he tries to unravel big mystery that is all around him.

Want to get a few more details now? Then go ahead and check out details from BOTH of these stories below…

Season 13 episode 13, “Bonafides” – When DOJ Agent Lance Hamilton’s partner is killed, Sam dons his previous undercover persona of “Switch” to find the culprit. Also, Kensi, Deeks, Roundtree and Kilbride work to catch an aerospace engineer who stole classified Navy schematics, on the first of back-to-back episodes of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, at a special time, Sunday, March 27 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 13 episode 14, “Pandora’s Box” – NCIS investigates the robbery of a high-end arts storage by going undercover as potential buyers on the black market, to find who is behind the stolen items, on the second of back-to-back episodes of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The episode was directed by series star Daniela Ruah.

With the Oscars coming in just a matter of weeks, these two episodes are going to be the last ones before a one-week hiatus. We hope that at some point before the end of April, we at least have a better idea if this is the final season or now. No matter what happens, this show deserves a worthy end. How can it not after being such a valuable part of our TV lives for so long?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you want to see on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 13?

What about episode 14 beyond it? Give us your thoughts on both of these stories below! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







