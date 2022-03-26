The Blacklist season 9 episode 14 spoilers: Harold Cooper’s next move

As we prepare ourselves for The Blacklist season 9 episode 14 on NBC next week, of course there’s a lot for us to consider. Take, for example, what in the world Harold Cooper is going to do from here.

Remember where things left off on last night’s new episode! Harry Lennix’s character got another clue as to the blackmail plot against him, at least in that it was a New York police detective who is responsible for ordering the bartender to spike his drink. Yet, why would someone at the NYPD be out to frame Cooper for the death of Doug Koster? This is where complications arise yet again.

From the start of this storyline, it’s been hard to 100% pinpoint the person responsible for this act — you have to have someone with the right motive, and that’s not 100% the easiest thing to pin down. We’ve long enjoyed talking about Cynthia Panabaker being somehow responsible for all of this and as fun as that is to speculate about, why would she use someone from the NYPD for it?

There are two different ideas on our mind right now based on where the story currently is. First and foremost, there’s the thought that maybe Cooper has some enemy from the past we just don’t know about, and we’re going to be meeting them soon enough. Or, is it possible that this was all about Doug Koster this whole time? Maybe someone wanted him dead, and before that figured out about Charlene’s affair with him. They are now finding a way to incriminate Harold and make sure that he can’t prove his innocence to protect themselves.

