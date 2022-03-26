NCIS season 19 spoilers: Wilmer Valderrama on tough times for Torres

NCIS season 19 is delivering a big NCIS: Hawaii crossover on Monday, but for the sake of this article, do you want to get a better sense of what lies beyond that?

We know that in general, there aren’t necessarily a ton of episodes left over the remainder of the season. To be specific, think along the lines of four when the crossover is done. That means there’s only going to be so many opportunities to explore characters, but it does feel like the writers are going to include however much that they can.

Speaking to TV Insider, for example, Wilmer Valderrama noted that there’s some more drama coming for Torres down the road. He mentions that when he wend undercover in the cage-fighting episode, “something broke in him. He endured pain that’s rewiring something in his head. Old wounds are opened. We are building for something a lot more humanizing than heroic for Torres.” We’re seeing the character already struggling to find that human side once more; he showed with both Victoria Palmer and Kayla Vance that there is still that capacity to care, but we imagine that the more old wounds are opened, the harder it could become to stay on the straight and narrow.

No matter what happens with Torres, we just hope it doesn’t lead to the character saying goodbye. Because Wilmer does have another potential job coming down the road in Zorro, we are slightly concerned over Nick’s future here.

What do you most want to see for Nick Torres moving forward on NCIS season 19?

