NCIS season 19 episode 17 sneak peeks: Torres, Tennant, and ‘TNT’

With NCIS season 19 episode 17 coming to CBS this Monday, there’s the potential for a lot of different stuff. After all, we’re gearing up for the crossover event!

The sneak peeks we have at the bottom of this article are strictly for the first episode titled “Starting Over,” and this is one where we’re going to learn a little bit about a history that Nick Torres and Jane Tennant have with each other. The two spent time together previously at a conference in Orlando and somehow, they’ve managed to get the nickname of TNT. Should we be ‘shipping them? Does Torres even love the idea of this? (We’re still not over Bishop’s exit personally, plus also the fact that she’s barely been referenced for most of the season.)

While there is a little bit of banter throughout these previews, the main focus of this sneak peek is learning about why Torres will be heading out to Hawaii in the first place. As it turns out, Jane and the team in Hawaii are going to have a lead on a case that Nick worked many years ago — it’s one that he has been desperate to get some answers on for quite some time, and this allows him a chance to do so.

Parker ends up giving the OK for Torres to eventually head out to the Aloha State, which he admittedly does not know much about. At one point in these previews, after all, he asks about the difference between Oahu and the Big Island.

