Blue Bloods season 12 episode count: Who has a big finale story?

For those who are wondering, Blue Bloods season 12 will return to CBS this coming Friday, and there is definitely a lot to look forward to!

We’ve discussed a good bit already some of what is coming on the next couple of episodes, so for the sake of this article, why not go ahead and discuss the finale? In a new post on Instagram, executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor noted that the cast and crew are currently working on episode 20, which will be the final one for the season. O’Connor wrote this story personally, and the title here is “Silver Linings.”

To go along with this title, how about a small little teaser for what’s going to happen? In the comments of this social-media post, O’Connor responded to a fan asking about Baez by noting that she “has something significant happen” over the course of this episode. She didn’t elaborate on what that could be, so the possibilities are endless — it could be a new promotion, a romance in her life, or a dangerous situation out in the field. Given that we just saw her get shot at the end of 2021, that’s not something we personally need to see again.

There’s no specific date for the finale as of yet, but the earliest we could see it arriving is in late April / early May.

Would it be wonderful to someday have 22 episodes in a season again? Absolutely, but we know things have been somewhat shortened these past few years due to the global health crisis. It remains to be seen if we will ever get the longer episode orders again and at this point, we’re just happy to be getting more episodes at all.

What are you the most curious to see in regards to the Blue Bloods season 12 finale?

Are you sad that there are only four episodes left, and also hopeful for a season 13 renewal? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back to get some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

