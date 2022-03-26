Ted Lasso season 3: Potential season 4 future still unclear

We know that production on Ted Lasso season 3 is currently underway, but is this going to be the last season of the show? For now, this really is the million-dollar question. We know that we’d love to see more of this story in some form, but we also recognize the need to be protective of this narrative.

Remember, there’s an easy way that this show could end at any moment: With Ted going back to America to be with his son. That’s the thing that is the hardest to reconcile about the story the longer it lasts: Eventually, you have to imagine that the title character will go back home.

Speaking recently (via Deadline) while at the PGA Awards, some of the folks behind the scenes admitted that even right now, there is some uncertainty about the future. Producer Liza Katzer said the following when asked if the end is near for the comedy:

“That is the question. We don’t know. We hope it goes on… Initially we were down for three, but it’s up in the air at the moment.”

From the start, this show was mapped out for three seasons. Even though it is thought of as an American TV comedy, its largely-British cast and football-themed story give it very much the feel of a UK show. Typically, British comedies only last a handful of years; Ted Lasso already has more episodes than such seminal hits as Fawlty Towers and also The Office with Ricky Gervais.

We imagine that the plan for Ted Lasso’s future will be solidified at some point before the summer, even if we have to wait a little longer to get more news on it. The final say here is most likely going to come down to Jason Sudeikis, who has worked alongside Brendan Hunt to usher in this story from the start.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso

Do you think that Ted Lasso season 3 is going to be the final one on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates on the way that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







