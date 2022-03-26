Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be getting another dose of fantastic late-night comedy shortly?

Just like you would imagine, there are a lot of exciting things coming on the show moving forward, but we must begin with the bad news: Alas, there is no new episode this weekend. The late-night sketch show remains on hiatus, and the plan for now is for it to return on April 2. It’s just one week away!

If you haven’t heard the news about who’s going to be hosting next month, we’ve got the full breakdown for you below — but we’re happy to also get into more details…

April 2 – Jerrod Carmichael is coming on board alongside musical guest Gunna. We tend to think that Lorne Michaels and the producers here are hoping to find something similar to what they did in John Mulaney — a fantastic standup comic who they can bring back every year or two. There’s no reason to think that Jerrod will be anything short of fantastic here.

April 9 – Jake Gyllenhaal is returning, and he will be accompanied by musical guest Camila Cabello. Jake has done the show before, and we’ve seen from various sketches (and even a cameo during a Mulaney musical set at an airport) that he is game to do just about anything.

April 16 – Finally, we turn to the most unpredictable show of the lot. Lizzo has performed on the SNL stage before, but hosting is a totally different thing and both doing that AND performing in one show is a lot. We’ve seen a number of entertainers do so over the years, but the results have certainly varied. Some have been fantastic, whereas others were almost instantly forgettable.

After Lizzo’s show, we imagine another hiatus before the series comes back to finish things off in May.

