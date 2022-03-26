Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Likely nominations! (day 28)

Today the latest nominations occurred within the Big Brother Canada 10 house. So what happened? Who is the target? There are a few different things that have gone on in the house today, and we could be set up for a lot of chaos moving forward.

If you missed the news from last night, Jess is the new Head of Household! They’ve gone from being routinely in danger to getting the power, and they want to use it to get a certain measure of vengeance. The plan seems to be nominating Hermon and Moose — we think Hermon is more of their target after they were nominated week one, but really, this will be up to the house since Jess doesn’t have a lot of control here.

Meanwhile, the replacement nominee is currently set to be Tynesha, though we tend to think that she would stay over either one of them. Both Moose and Hermon have won competitions, and are of course going to be considered bigger threats moving forward.

So why didn’t Jess nominate Gino, who also nominated them? Their explanation right now seems to be that Gino and Jacey-Lynne will be targeted as a showmance and because of that, it makes sense to keep them around as a shield.

In other dramatic news…

There was an argument between Moose and Betty after Betty got mad at him throwing her name around as someone who isn’t winning things. Betty is always someone to speak her mind, and we kinda appreciate that she is in the game because of it. She and Kevin, for those wondering, are still having conversations despite her saying that she doesn’t even like him. This relationship is almost like Kevin and Karen from Big Brother Canada 5 in terms of people trading personal barbs with each other.

