Snowpiercer season 10 (finale) spoilers: ‘The Original Sinners’ promo

Monday night is set to bring Snowpiercer season 3 episode 10 over to TNT, and it looks like we’re getting an epic finale like no other. Isn’t it easy to be excited about what’s coming up here? “The Original Sinners” has the potential to be a dark, intense episode where Layton, Melanie, and Wilford could spend a lot of time creating some chaos.

Here is the irony here in all of this — Melanie JUST came back to the show and yet, she’s already mixed up in everything again. Her take on New Eden is causing even more dissension. Could we be getting a split train? Is season 4 going to kick off with separate storylines? This is going to be exciting from top to bottom, and we wouldn’t be shocked at all if there is a cliffhanger at the end of all of this.

Below, you can check out the full Snowpiercer season 3 episode 10 synopsis with a few more details as to what lies ahead:

It all comes to a head as old adversaries clash, with New Eden hanging in the balance.

With this episode being SO late in the run, you can’t be shocked that they aren’t sharing anything more than this.

Do we wish that the promo below was more substantial? Absolutely, but we do think that there’s going to be some of the most electric action that we’ve had a chance to see all season long. We’re hoping that all of this does lead into Melanie having a larger story next season, and for us to potentially meet a new character or two along the way. We still think there’s room to expand out this story further, even if we are talking about a post-apocalyptic world where this train is always moving on some level.

