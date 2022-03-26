Halo premiere tops Yellowstone prequel 1883 in Paramount+ viewers

The series premiere of Halo on Paramount+ had a great deal of buzz around it and as it turns out, this also translated into some huge numbers.

According to a report coming in from Deadline, the first episode of the Xbox video-game adaptation managed to set a new one-day record for the streaming service, ensuring that 1883, the recent prequel to Yellowstone, only held onto the title for a matter of months.

We can’t say that we’re shocked about this at all. From the start Paramount was hoping that Halo would become an enormous success story for the service. They needed something on this scale in order to rival some of the shows over on Netflix and Amazon. They invested a ton of money into the project; not only that, but they’ve picked up the show for a season 2, as well! This is a series that is going to be around for the long haul.

For Halo, the challenge moving forward is going to be trying to figure out how the show can maintain its audience. This is the sort of series that was inevitably going to start well because of all of the hype around it and the decades-long legacy of the games. The performance in week two and week three will serve as the real test. It’s one thing for viewers to give a show like this a one-time try; it’s another altogether to keep them watching week in and week out, especially in an era where there are so many different things out there to watch. Or, opportunities to go and play the games again.

Remember that Halo season 1 episode 2 is going to be airing next week; the plan remains for the show to have a weekly rollout here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the next new episode of Halo now

What do you want to see on Halo moving forward, and what do you think about some of the premiere numbers?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







