Snowfall season 5 spoilers: Is a wedding come up soon?

We know that there’s a lot of drama currently at the center of Snowfall season 5 and when you think about that, we’d understand why some would think there’s no real room for romance at all in here.

However, that may not be 100% the case! Based on some early details from the upcoming eighth episode of the season titled “Celebration,” Jerome and Louie are finally going to be tying the knot. It really feels like this is one of those things that should’ve happened a while ago, but we’re of course very happy to be around for much of the festivities.

For a few more details all about what you can expect, here is the Snowfall season 5 episode 8 synopsis: “The family gathers for Jerome and Louie’s wedding and is promptly sent down the rabbit hole.” So what is this rabbit hole? Does it have something to do with Kane and all of the recent attacks on the family?

One of the things that we know right now is that in the world of this show, very few people are safe. It’s a risk for Jerome and Louie to gather the whole family together in a place where they could be vulnerable. Yet, they love each other! They shouldn’t have to delay getting married forever, mostly because we don’t see a period of time coming where the two aren’t in danger in some shape or form.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 5 coming up, especially for Jerome and Louie?

Do you think there’s some disaster looming alongside the wedding? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: FX.)

