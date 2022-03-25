Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? More season 4 schedule talk

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? If you’re interested in learning about that, or what the future holds in general here, we’re happy to help across both fronts!

So where should we begin here? It’s probably smart to not keep everyone waiting with bated breath: Unfortunately, there is no installment of the Jay Hernandez series on the air tonight. For the second straight week, the show is facing some delays, with the reason this time being tied to the NCAA Tournament once more. As most longtime CBS viewers know, this cannot be considered a surprise. It’s more or less the same thing we see every single year here!

Rest assured, though, that you will be able to see Thomas Magnum and company back on-screen sooner rather than later. The next new episode, titled “Remember Me Tomorrow,” is set to air on April 1. Meanwhile, season 4 episode 18, titled “Shallow Grave, Deep Water,” is coming the week after. Following that, we’re going to have yet another hiatus on April 15. There are still more episodes to come beyond these two, but no details are available for them as of yet.

As we do inch ever closer to the month of April, the #1 hope that we have is simply the opportunity to learn more about the future. Are we going to get a chance to see news on a season 5 renewal? We sure hope so, especially since there’s so much potential for this show beyond this season. We still think we’re building towards something big for Magnum and Higgins, and we don’t want to see that squandered by some early cancellation or some other unwelcome dose of bad news.

