Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we about to get season 12 episode 17 after the show being off the air this past week?

We know that we’d love to get the series back as soon as possible, especially when you think about some of the big stories that are coming up. We’re almost to the directorial debut of cast member Bridget Moynahan! Unfortunately, we’re not there as of yet. The idea for now is for the show to return on the other of March Madness next week, and with a story titled “Hidden Motive” that could prove to be all sorts of exciting.

Want a few more details? Then go ahead and check out not only the synopsis for this episode below, but also the one coming after the fact in “Long Lost.”

Season 12 episode 17, “Hidden Motive” – Frank is blindsided when Mayor Chase bypasses him with a request for Jamie to head his security detail. Also, Danny and Baez investigate the murder of a wealthy college student; Eddie experiences tension with her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), when she arrests an protestor against his wishes; and Anthony scrambles to help his half-brother when he fears money woes are leading his sibling down the wrong path, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Episode marks series star Bridget Moynahan’s directorial debut.

Season 12 episode 18, “Long Lost” – Frank faces a dilemma when a Marine veteran, who became a local celebrity for saving a woman’s life, asks him to make an exception to the NYPD recruitment age limit so he can join the force. Also, an encounter with an old law school rival leads Erin to look into an alleged wrongful conviction; Jamie is torn over whether to report a sergeant close to Eddie for punching a fellow officer; and Danny and Baez race to find an abducted child, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

In easy takeaway here is there’s good stuff coming over the next couple of weeks, and beyond that, you’re going to get even more! Now is almost certainly a great time to be a fan of this show; that much is absolutely clear.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! There are some other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







