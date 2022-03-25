Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Season 9 episode 13 chatter

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Within this article we’re going to offer up an answer to this season, and look ahead as well! There’s a lot to prepare for with the James Spader drama, even if some of the stories are a little bit off the beaten path.

The good news here is that there is a new story tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Not only that, but there’s one the following week, as well! Season 9 episode 13 will be here soon, and the title for it is “Genuine Models Inc.” This is an episode that will further things for Harold Cooper in a big way, plus also raise some more questions all about what’s ahead for Reddington.

New The Blacklist video!

Below, you can get a few more details on what to expect courtesy of The Blacklist season 9 episode 13 synopsis:

03/25/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force is led to an unusual suspect when the wealthy clients of an apparent escort service start turning up dead. Red and a friend attempt to recover an item after reuniting at a friend’s memorial. Cooper heads to Atlanta to follow a lead on his blackmailer. TV-14

Will we get answers on the tracker tonight?

We know that we’d love that but if they are coming, it’s clear that the producers are keeping it under a heavy lock and key. We’re not getting our hopes up for now, mostly because it feels like that’s a way of getting ourselves disappointed a little later on. There is still a lot of time left in the season, after all!

