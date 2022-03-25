This Is Us season 6 episode 10 photo: Randall, Rebecca’s road trip

Tuesday night is going to bring us This Is Us season 6 episode 10 and with that, the long-awaited spotlight on Randall Pearson. We’re hoping for a lot of great stuff within this episode, and we know that he and Rebecca are poised to spend a lot of time with each other.

What’s happening here? Think along the lines of a road trip! The two are going to have some important discussions about their future as they spend time together out on the road. They’ve always been close, and she may be able to impart some wisdom into him that he is not finding any other way.

While the specific nature of their road trip or their conversations currently remains unclear, one thing does feel very-much obvious: This story is going to be all about Randall learning about what’s coming up next in his life. This is a guy who is going to be figuring out what is next for him in terms of his political career, of course among a number of other things. We know that Rebecca tends to give him better advice than just about anyone, and we’re sure that she is going to be ready and willing to do that here.

There is another issue in this episode, as well, that Randall needs to figure out: Deja. She’s going to find out that Randall wanted Malik to leave her and as you’d imagine, she is not going to be altogether thrilled with that.

