YOU season 4 spoilers: Call the Midwife alum set to play Kate

While Netflix has kept some of the finer details about YOU season 4 under heavy lock and key, we are happy to have a few new details to share now!

According to a new report from Deadline, there is a prominent new addition to the upcoming season in Call the Midwife alum Charlotte Ritchie — who, for the record, is also known for the British version of Ghosts. She’s going to have a major role moving forward, but will she be a new fascinating of Penn Badgley’s character of Joe? Not necessarily.

Watch our YOU season 3 finale review now! Take a look below to get some thoughts all about what transpired there. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that is the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

So what can we say about this role right now? Go ahead and check out the official description…

She’s fearsomely smart, independent, suspicious, misses nothing. She is fiercely loyal to her friends, a brick wall to everyone else. The daughter of a chaotic, bohemian single mother, Kate worked hard to create the life she now leads. She’s an art gallery director whose job means managing tempestuous artists. Kate tends to be “the adult in the room,” and has embraced the moniker of “icy b—h.” She’s especially protective of best friend Lady Phoebe, a sweet and trusting person whose extreme wealth and fame tend to attract opportunists. Kate prefers “arrangements” to love, which is why she dates fun but self-centered partier Malcolm. When Malcolm invites Joe, an American outsider of no apparent means, into their privileged world, Kate not only immediately dislikes him, she strongly suspects something about the man is not what he seems.

We know that YOU season 3 ended with Joe in Paris, where he was searching for his latest obsession in Marienne. Love is dead and with that, the character looks to be starting anew … and there is potential for future surprises and/or tragedies around every corner.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to YOU right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Charlotte Ritchie joining YOU season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back around for some more updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







