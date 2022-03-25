Grown-ish season 5 premiere date hopes on Freeform

Following the events of the emotional season 4 finale, why not have a conversation about grown-ish season 5 and what the future holds?

The first order of business within this article is, of course, reminding everyone out there that there is going to be a season 5 for the series at Freeform. We’ll admit that we weren’t quite sure that this would happen given that so much of college is a four-year story; yet, the producers have a plan that will reinvent the series in a big way. The majority of the season 4 cast is saying goodbye; yet, Zoey will remain, Junior will get more of a spotlight, and we’re going to have a lot of new characters we meet moving forward.

So when will these new episodes premiere? Odds are, you’re going to be waiting for a good while. We know that Freeform loves to air this show in batches, and we tend to think it’s pretty likely we’ll see that again here. Our hope is that the first half of the season will premiere come later this year, and that will allow for the second half to come in early 2023.

As for whether or not season 5 is the final one for the series, we honestly think that all of this is now up in the air! If you would have asked us a year ago, we’d say that season 4 feels like a pretty natural end to the story. Now, it could feasibly go on for a few more years if the goal is to highlight all of Junior’s time in college. Of course, it’s possible that we could see more cast members come and go, but so much of the future here could depend on ratings and story plans.

