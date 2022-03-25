Is Yara Shahidi leaving Grown-ish, role of Zoey after season 4 finale?

Following the emotional season 4 finale of grown-ish, is Yara Shahidi leaving the show and her longtime character of Zoey? We understand why you’d be worried. You could view this episode as the end of one significant chapter of this series.

Yet, that doesn’t mean that the former Black-ish star is saying goodbye at all. TVLine reported following the finale that a number of cast members are departing, and the list includes Francia Raisa (Ana), Emily Arlook (Nomi), Chloe Bailey (Jazz), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Halle Bailey (Sky), and Jordan Buhat (Vivek). Yet, Shahidi will be coming back alongside Trevor Jackson (Aaron) and Diggy Simmons (Doug). Meanwhile, Marcus Scribner will be coming on board this show full-time as Junior in season 5, and there are some new characters who will be coming on board.

In a statement per the aforementioned site, here is what showrunners Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly had to say:

“Francia, Emily, Chloe, Halle, Luka and Jordan will always be a part of the -ish’ family. This new season isn’t a goodbye, we are just expanding the world; there will always be an open door for them to return … For Season 5, we’re excited to dive deeper into the storylines of Zoey, Aaron and Doug in their post-grad adventures and welcome a new dynamic class to Cal-U, including Junior.”

Ultimately, it feels like it would’ve just been a case of too many cooks in the metaphorical kitchen if everyone else came back. It is already going to be a hard challenge for the show trying to balance post-grad worlds and then also Cal-U, but we’re eager to see how they do it. (Granted, we also feel like there’s going to be a number of people who feel like season 4 should be the end of the series, since it really wraps up a very specific chapter in these characters’ lives.)

