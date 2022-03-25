Big Sky season 2: Are Scarlet and Phoebe still alive?

Even though we know that Ronald is dead on Big Sky season 2, what about Scarlet and Phoebe? Are these characters still in the wind?

At the end of last episode, you could have easily made the assumption that the two were killed off. After all, there was SO much chaos and violence. We know that Ronald kicked the bucket, and the series could have wiped the entire slate clean tonight and moved forward.

However, tonight’s episode proved that the writers are fine keeping things mysterious, at least for the time being. We learned, after all, that both Scarlet and Phoebe are still alive! With that being said, though, there are questions as to where they are.

Do we think that this is something that the show is going to be eager right away? Not so much. Instead, we think that this is something that they’ll take some time to deliver on for a number of reasons. For starters, the impact of the twist is minimized when the characters are found right away. Also, this allows the show to deliver something more surprising down the road. When when you think these characters are gone for good, the writers could find a way to reintroduce them and leave jaws on the ground in the process.

Did we learn any more about these two at the end of tonight’s episode?

In a word, no. The writers are keeping us hanging, so we’ll have to see if and when this situation is addressed again. For now, we just have to be prepared for things to linger, and for the focus to be elsewhere. We saw a heck of a big ending tonight with Travis!

What did you think about tonight’s episode of Big Sky season 2?

Meanwhile, what do you think about both Scarlet and Phoebe still being alive? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stick around — that is the best way to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

