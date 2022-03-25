Is John Carroll Lynch leaving Big Sky, and is his second character of Wolf Legarski on the show dead? Well, there’s a lot to talk through.

First and foremost, though, we should note that episodes ago, it seemed as though the Wolf character had been killed; yet, he pulled through! Unfortunately, that was not the case again tonight. He was suffocated, and the final words he heard were “John Milton sends his regards.” It seems like the syndicate got Wolf and now, he’s dead before he can do any talking.

At this point, we imagine that Lynch is rather used to having his characters killed off on television. Remember that Rick Legarski died in season 1 and prior to that, we’ve also seen multiple roles of his meet the metaphorical guillotine on American Horror Story. He’s an accomplished-enough actor that he’s always going to be able to find another role.

Ultimately, though, we were shocked to see Wolf go so early in this episode! It’s also something that makes sense when it comes to the story. Wolf’s existence on this show was largely tied to what we saw with Ronald and with that character dead, it makes sense for Wolf to now be also. The only other explanation here was to write the guy out of the show in some other way.

Is there any way we could see John again?

Well, that depends on whether they want to bring a third Legarski on the show and at this point, we think that’s probably not going to happen. Even before we met Wolf, it was already established in the lore of the show that Rick had a twin. We didn’t hear anything about a triplet, and there is probably only so far the writers are willing to go here when it comes to crazy twists.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Sky, including some other updates on what lies ahead

Are you sad to be losing John Carroll Lynch, again, from Big Sky?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to also come back around for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







