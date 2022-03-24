Big Sky season 2 episode 14 spoilers: Are Jenny and Travis in trouble?

Want to get a sense of where things are going as we prepare for Big Sky season 2 episode 14 next week? We’d say to prepare for “Dead Man’s Float” like it is one of the strangest, but most exciting, stories of the season. Following what happened with Ronald, it’s clear that the writers are doing what they can to embrace some new directions in their story. That means chances to dive further into people like Ronald, and also explore further the relationship between Jenny and Travis that has been going on for some time.

As we about to arrive at a huge twist that could shake things up for some time? This is the right time for it! There are enough episodes left to deliver on whatever is set up. Since there is no renewal as of yet for a season 3, this is more or less the right time for the show to take some risks as we wait and see if they pull them off.

Below, you can check out the full Big Sky season 2 episode 14 synopsis with more information all about what you can expect:

“Dead Man’s Float” – As Jenny urgently attempts to prove the Bhullars are involved in the drug-related death of a teenager, her suspicions about Travis continue to grow, putting their relationship on thin ice. Meanwhile, Veer discloses the real reason behind his visit to Montana, and a surprise visitor resurfaces strong feelings from Lindor’s past on an all-new episode of “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, MARCH 31 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Now that we’ve given you some of the details, this is where we remind you to watch live if you want to make sure we get more of Big Sky down the road. After all, nothing has been 100% confirmed at the moment!

